Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lowered its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,324 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $39,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 20.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $159.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $119.75 and a 12 month high of $171.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

In related news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total value of $5,639,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,117 shares of company stock valued at $11,928,411. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

