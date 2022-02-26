Arweave (AR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $41.12 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $955.27 million and $41.12 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $28.61 or 0.00072939 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015566 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

