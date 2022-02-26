Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.07 Million

Brokerages expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) to announce $105.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Asana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.60 million and the highest is $105.45 million. Asana posted sales of $68.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full year sales of $371.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $371.09 million to $371.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $497.83 million, with estimates ranging from $480.10 million to $509.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Asana’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ASAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Asana from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $54.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 1.61. Asana has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.63 per share, with a total value of $32,815,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.82 per share, with a total value of $11,455,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,003,733 shares of company stock valued at $511,613,282 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $7,677,921. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,394,000 after buying an additional 903,307 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,513,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,491,000 after buying an additional 348,784 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Asana by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,915,000 after buying an additional 1,137,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Asana by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,373,000 after buying an additional 335,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,786,000 after buying an additional 67,878 shares in the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

