Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 30,147 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Ashland Global worth $13,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ashland Global by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,880,000 after buying an additional 31,248 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ashland Global by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,384,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ashland Global by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Ashland Global by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 491,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,758,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 532,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASH opened at $94.21 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $81.93 and a one year high of $110.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASH shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

