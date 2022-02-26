Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,818 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.62% of Assured Guaranty worth $20,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the third quarter valued at $767,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,088,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,361,000 after purchasing an additional 150,623 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 15.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $63.64 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $63.98. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.30.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $3.09. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.88%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

Separately, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

