Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,857 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Assured Guaranty worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,056,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,139,000 after purchasing an additional 779,939 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,253,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,681,000 after purchasing an additional 595,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,532,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,248,000 after purchasing an additional 232,538 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,814,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,088,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,361,000 after purchasing an additional 150,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $63.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $63.98.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $3.09. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 45.76%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Separately, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

