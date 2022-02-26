ATC Coin (ATCC) Price Down 2.2% This Week

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $159,564.63 and $1.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.99 or 0.00282574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015275 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000521 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001787 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.