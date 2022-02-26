ATC Coin (ATCC) Reaches Market Cap of $158,378.84

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $158,378.84 and approximately $1.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.22 or 0.00274936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00015618 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000980 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000534 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001800 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.