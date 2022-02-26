ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $33.05

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.05 and traded as high as $33.16. ATCO shares last traded at $32.98, with a volume of 532 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of ATCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares upped their target price on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.93.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average of $33.00.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

