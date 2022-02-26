Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433,643 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.35% of Atlas worth $13,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas during the second quarter worth about $133,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlas by 8.2% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Atlas during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlas during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATCO opened at $14.54 on Friday. Atlas Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.17 million. Atlas had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

