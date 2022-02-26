Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.75) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atreca’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.69). Atreca posted earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Atreca will report full year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atreca.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.05.

NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $65.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.17. Atreca has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $19.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

