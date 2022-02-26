Atria Investments LLC Acquires 2,466 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at $333,780,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in BCE by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,839,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,097,000 after buying an additional 1,504,792 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,220,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,292,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,761,000 after purchasing an additional 732,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 11,873.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 724,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,260,000 after purchasing an additional 718,489 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $52.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.45. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $53.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.51.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 113.39%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

