Atria Investments LLC Buys 1,814 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TSN opened at $93.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.32 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSN. Bank of America increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,789,381 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

