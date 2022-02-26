Atria Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 226.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 46,379 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 116.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,941,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 123.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after buying an additional 169,288 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,282.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 57,276 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $60.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

