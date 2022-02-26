Atria Investments LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,404 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.87.

Shares of FCX opened at $46.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.07.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.38%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,201 shares of company stock worth $14,435,389. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

