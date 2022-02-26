Atria Investments LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 101.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 52.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $74.26 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $63.11 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.20.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

