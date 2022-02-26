Atria Investments LLC Makes New $2.22 Million Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $181.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.71. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of -193.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.44.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.23.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $4,760,641.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total transaction of $900,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,243 shares of company stock worth $28,675,688 over the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

