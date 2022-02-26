Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,642 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.65% of Aurora Mobile worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aurora Mobile by 3,195.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 89,974 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

JG stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.29. Aurora Mobile Limited has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $6.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 47.49% and a negative net margin of 53.74%.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

