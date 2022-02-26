Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given Buy Rating at Mizuho

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $285.00 price objective on the software company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADSK. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,885,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.38. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $199.63 and a 52 week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.50% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $1,283,095 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85,551 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

