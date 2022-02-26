Automata Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.07 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $67.47 million and approximately $9.07 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00046454 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,787.19 or 0.07096517 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,178.08 or 0.99751922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00046221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00049083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

