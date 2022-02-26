AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.11% of AutoZone worth $39,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZO. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in AutoZone by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in AutoZone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,864.63 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,145.16 and a 1 year high of $2,110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,982.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,824.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $18.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,033.50.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

