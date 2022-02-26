AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Position Reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61,175 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 53,813 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 97,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

