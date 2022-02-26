aWSB Market Capitalization Tops $175,139.15 (aWSB)

aWSB (CURRENCY:aWSB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One aWSB coin can now be purchased for about $28.65 or 0.00073091 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, aWSB has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. aWSB has a total market capitalization of $175,139.15 and $167.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00046005 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,783.05 or 0.07099980 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,083.27 or 0.99707187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00045158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00048842 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003106 BTC.

aWSB Coin Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

