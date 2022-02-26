Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Axon Enterprise worth $19,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXON. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 73.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $134.14 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.05 and a 12-month high of $209.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -135.49, a P/E/G ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.65 and a 200 day moving average of $163.50.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 39,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $7,078,273.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $99,531.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and sold 48,588 shares worth $8,548,476. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

