Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.46% from the stock’s previous close.

AXON has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.14. 661,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,092. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $117.05 and a 52 week high of $209.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.50. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.49, a PEG ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.43.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $99,531.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 39,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $7,078,273.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and have sold 48,588 shares worth $8,548,476. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

