Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Position Trimmed by National Pension Service

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,221 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of Ball worth $38,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 1,357.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ball by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 1,025.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 1,071.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL opened at $90.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.47. Ball Co. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.31.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $228,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.06.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

