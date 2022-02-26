Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,687,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,134 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of Ballard Power Systems worth $37,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 44.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 195,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 60,517 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 298,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 55,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 53,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLDP shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.35.

Shares of BLDP opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a current ratio of 20.92. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $30.06.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

