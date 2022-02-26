Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 26,627 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Motorola Solutions worth $38,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $18,631,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,458,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $338,783,000 after buying an additional 45,069 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $635,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 284,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,187,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $568,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $222.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.17. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.79 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

