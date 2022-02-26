Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 772,390 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 451.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 943,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772,390 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Kraft Heinz worth $34,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,392.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.12%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KHC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

