Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 78,771 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,771 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Stifel Financial worth $37,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,903,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,986,000 after buying an additional 396,303 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,270,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,312,000 after acquiring an additional 456,136 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,926,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,892,000 after acquiring an additional 159,183 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,464,000 after acquiring an additional 122,941 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SF stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.43. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $59.95 and a 52 week high of $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.93.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

