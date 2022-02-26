Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 844,362 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,847,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844,362 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 2.32% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $48,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 102,316.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 18,417 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $750,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSIG opened at $24.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.60. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.17. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 151.92%. Equities analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.40%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BSIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

In related news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,885,110.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $24,253,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,170,451 shares of company stock worth $350,343,107. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

