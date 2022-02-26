Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 844,362 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,847,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844,362 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 2.32% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $48,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter worth $1,231,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter worth $1,571,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 46.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 35.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 344,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 90,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $24.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.60. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 151.92%. The business had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.40%.

In other news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,885,110.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 10,260,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $323,203,576.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,170,451 shares of company stock valued at $350,343,107. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

