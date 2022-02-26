Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 163,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $48,525,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Public Storage as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,016,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,570,474,000 after buying an additional 37,334 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,052,000 after purchasing an additional 88,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Public Storage by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,010,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Public Storage by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Public Storage by 21.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,388 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.77.

NYSE PSA opened at $362.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $359.58 and a 200 day moving average of $336.24. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $229.14 and a 1 year high of $377.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage (Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

