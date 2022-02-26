Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 445,744 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 445,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,187,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Tyson Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 530,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,866,000 after purchasing an additional 77,178 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $599,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $93.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.07 and a 200 day moving average of $83.97. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $1,935,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,789,381 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

