Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 895,202 Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 895,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,742,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.69% of Bumble as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 39.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,105,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,254,000 after purchasing an additional 594,458 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 196.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,045,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,655 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,898,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,904,000 after acquiring an additional 247,989 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 682.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,473,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,243 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,077,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,857,000 after acquiring an additional 459,566 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMBL. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bumble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.61.

Shares of BMBL opened at $26.38 on Friday. Bumble Inc. has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $76.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

