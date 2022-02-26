Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,115 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $34,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REXR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 72,663 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 18,276 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,562,000 after purchasing an additional 85,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,022,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,439,000 after purchasing an additional 410,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $71.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $81.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.28%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.