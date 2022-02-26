Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 632.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 522,956 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of XPO Logistics worth $48,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 44,189 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 146,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.36.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.63 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.62.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

