Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 1,044,267 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 126.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,870,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044,267 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Discovery worth $47,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Discovery by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $28.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Macquarie raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discovery has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

