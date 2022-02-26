Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 69,584 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,584 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of VeriSign worth $48,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total value of $60,741.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.12, for a total value of $717,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,689 shares of company stock valued at $8,281,123. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $214.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.30. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $257.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 0.86.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

