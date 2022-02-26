Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 181,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,758,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Etsy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,205,000 after buying an additional 1,056,669 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 17.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,696,000 after buying an additional 460,568 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 226.7% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,306,000 after buying an additional 1,519,258 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 1,113.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 53.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,488,000 after purchasing an additional 498,925 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.48.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total transaction of $1,052,798.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,626 shares of company stock worth $20,369,583 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $148.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $307.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.69.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 84.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

