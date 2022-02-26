Balyasny Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,462,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 911,278 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Barclays worth $35,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Barclays during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCS opened at $10.35 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $12.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.2174 dividend. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.54) to GBX 270 ($3.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 205 ($2.79) to GBX 240 ($3.26) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.60) to GBX 260 ($3.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BCS cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.60.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

