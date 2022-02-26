Balyasny Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,793 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 186,046 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $36,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP opened at $246.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $156.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

