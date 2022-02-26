Balyasny Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,519 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 278,560 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Zendesk worth $37,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,175,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Zendesk by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd grew its holdings in Zendesk by 382.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 11,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZEN opened at $115.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.92 and a beta of 1.09. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $155.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZEN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. dropped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $967,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $4,326,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,093 shares of company stock worth $17,563,387 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

