Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1,696.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,705 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $34,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,762,000 after buying an additional 884,410 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,193,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,770,000 after buying an additional 580,099 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,968,863,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 170,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,166,000 after buying an additional 370,592 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EL stock opened at $300.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.28 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.35.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.32.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total transaction of $469,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,315 shares of company stock worth $23,085,155. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

