Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $36.91 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 102.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,422,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 721,206 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Williams Companies worth $36,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,201,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $705,616,000 after purchasing an additional 805,296 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,090,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $676,795,000 after acquiring an additional 227,198 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc grew its position in Williams Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 23,404,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,393,000 after acquiring an additional 387,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,457,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,067,000 after acquiring an additional 625,697 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Williams Companies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

NYSE WMB opened at $30.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.38. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $31.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.62.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.