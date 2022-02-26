Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $37.30 Million Stock Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,259,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,222 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.97% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $37,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JBGS. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 351.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

JBGS stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average of $29.16. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $34.98.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -140.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

