Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $40.26 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 289,471 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of AvalonBay Communities worth $40,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,565 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,524,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 285.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 258,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,326,000 after purchasing an additional 191,475 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,920,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 716,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,619,000 after purchasing an additional 175,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $244.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.01 and a 200-day moving average of $236.63. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $174.85 and a one year high of $257.52.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.06.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

