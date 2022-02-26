Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $50.20 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,459 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Synopsys worth $50,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPS. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,954,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $503,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 240,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,957,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1,025.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 39,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 336,265 shares of company stock valued at $113,920,520. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNPS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $311.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $217.69 and a one year high of $377.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $323.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

