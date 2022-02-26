Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $33.97 Million in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 261,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,972,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Franco-Nevada as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 107.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 12.6% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $147.13 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $163.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FNV shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.54.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

