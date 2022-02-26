Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $38.41 Million in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 752,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,413,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Ally Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 350.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 30,997 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter worth about $364,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $116,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,456 shares of company stock worth $2,227,101. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

